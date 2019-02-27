Premier League rumours: Newcastle star rejected January switch to Arsenal | Manchester United end new manager search | Liverpool eye £23m deal | Updates on Chelsea and Tottenham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Miguel Almiron's agent Daniel Campos has revealed his client rejected a January move to Arsenal because they only wanted him on loan. (ABC Cardinal via Daily Mirror)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved out of the Lowry Hotel after agreeing with Ed Woodward on becoming permanent Manchester United boss. (Various)

Manchester United are considering a summer swoop for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, however may face competition from Inter Milan. (Daily Mail)

David de Gea is said to be in danger of pricing himself out of a Manchester United deal, despite their willingness to offer him a new £350,000-a-week. (London Evening Standard)

Liverpool will face competition from Barcelona for Dinamo Zagreb £23m-rated midfielder Dani Olmo. The Spanish youngster used to be in Barca's academy. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger's brother says Cesar Azpilicueta should be stripped of his captaincy and Rudiger should replace him. (Daily Mirror)

Napoli have offered Chelsea target Mauro Icardi a €11-a-year contract, however Inter Milan reportedly prefer to sell the Argentine to Juventus. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)

Arsenal are plotting a £25m summer bid for Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney after monitoring his progress over the last two years. (Scottish Sun)

Roma are resigned to losing sporting director Monchi with Arsenal set to pay his €3million at the end of the season. (London Evening Standard)

Out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente has admitted it would be nice to retire at former club Athletic Bilbao. (Marca - in Spanish)

Southampton are preparing to make a fresh swoop for RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, also a target for Everton. (Daily Mail)

Watford have been named as one of the several clubs interest in Boavista defender Goncalo Cardoso, who is only 18-years-old. (Daily Mail)