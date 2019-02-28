Premier League rumours: Newcastle star snubbed Southampton | Manchester United ace open to move | Midfielder 'dreams' of Liverpool move | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Miguel Almiron's agent Daniel Campos has revealed Southampton tried to sign his client after revealing Arsenal and Manchester United were also interested. (ABC Cardinal via Daily Star)

Meanwhile, Vinnie Jones says an unnamed American investor opted out of buying the Magpies because he "didn't like their nickname". (Talksport)

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku wants to join Juventus this summer should he be asked to leave Old Trafford. (The Sun)

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was tipped to impress Jurgen Klopp before last night's game after stating last year he dreamed on a move to Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Brentford winger Said Benrahma ahead of a possible summer bid. (Le Buteur – in France)

The Gunners are reportedly ready to enter the race to sign long-term Liverpool target Piotr Zielinski. (Corriere del Mezzogiorno)

Chelsea are among several of Premier League clubs looking at Maritimo midfielder Josip Vukovic. (Talksport)

Manchester City are casting an eye over Benfica striker Luka Jovic as he continues to impress in his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers wants to bring in £40m-rated Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson as his first big-money signing. (The Sun)