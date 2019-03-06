Premier League rumours: Newcastle star tipped for exit | Manchester United eye £120m spending spree | Liverpool striker wanted by Bundesliga outfit | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

West Brom are keen to sign loan duo Dwight Gayle and Mason Holgate if they win promotion to the Premier League. (Birmingham Live)

Peter Kenyon, who tried to buy Newcastle recently, has launched a last-minute bid to takeover at Bolton Wanderers. (The Sun)

Manchester United are prepared to make a £120m bid for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala - should Romelu Lukaku depart in the summer. (The Sun)

Schalke hope to tempt Liverpool into selling striker Taiwo Awoniyi after impressing the Bundesliga club in his loan spell at Belgian side Mouscron. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea are considering recruiting Lille's sporting director Luis Campos, who has also been linked with a boardroom role at Manchester United.(France Football)

Arsenal are tracking Brazilian youngster Antony, who his club Sao Paulo rate as worth around €30m. (Goal)

Manchester City could be set for a windfall of £15m if Manchester United-linked Jadon Sancho leaves Borussia Dortmund in the summer. (The Sun)

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers knows he could face a battle to keep hold of Harry Maguire this summer with Manchester United still interested. (Leicester Mercury)

Meanwhile, Rodgers will go back to former club Celtic in the summer to try to recruit their head of recruitment Lee Congerton. (Daily Telegraph)