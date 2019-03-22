Premier League rumours: Newcastle star wanted for £16m | Manchester United confident in £65m deal | Liverpool eye £35m-rated attacker | Updates on Chelsea, Everton and Manchester City

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

On loan Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon, who has £16m release clause, is said to be on Everton's summer wish list. (Daily Star)

Manchester United are willing to pay up to £65m for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire - a player they chased last summer. (Daily Star)

The Red Devils are also weighing up a move for the Sporting Lisbon captain Bruno Fernandes. (Daily Star)

Liverpool have joined Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the race for £35m-rated Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Bild - in Germany)

However, another report believes The Reds will not spend huge amounts in the summer transfer window. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea will consider Wolves' Nuno Espirito Santo and Derby County's Frank Lampard as a replacement for Maurizio Sarri. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, the Blues could miss out on Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella after AC Milan opened talks over a potential transfer. (Sky Italia)

Manchester City are eyeing a swoop for Benfica attacking midfielder Ronaldo Camara, who has five senior appearance this term. (London Evening Standard)

Real Madrid will turn to West Ham United star Felipe Anderson in a £65m deal - if they fail to tempt Eden Hazard to the Bernabeu. (Sky Sports News)

Everton face a battle to sign Andre Gomes permamently in the summer with Inter Milan hoping to sign the midfielder. (Sport - in Spain)

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu is set to be offered a route out of the King Power Stadium next season with Fenerbahce in a loan deal. (Leicester Mercury)