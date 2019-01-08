Premier League rumours: Newcastle submit offer for midfielder | Manchester United eye Brazilian goalkeeper | Liverpool want Portuguese ace | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United want to sign 19-year-old Paris FC forward Silas Wamangituka, however face competition from Nottingham Forest. (Telefoot)

The Magpies have joined Cardiff City, Fulham and Burnley in the race to sign former Tottenham Hotspur winger Clinton N'Jie after Marseille made him available for loan. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Newcastle are said to have submitted an offer to sign Empoli midfielder Miha Zajc after his agent revealed two English clubs were chasing his signature. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United have seen a new offer for defender Diego Godin turned down by Atletico Madrid. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Arsenal and Manchester United will battle it out for the signature of Cruzeiro goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao, who is only 18-years-old. (TEAMTalk)

Elsewhere, Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton are fighting for the signature of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. (A Bola)

Liverpool could lose out on RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund likely to table offers this month. (Bild - in Germany)

Chelsea are yet to agree a fee with Monaco for Cesc Fabregas, despite Saturday's win over Nottingham Forest appearing to be his last game in England. (London Evening Standard)

Meanwhile, a replacement for Fabregas could be £45m-rated Nicolo Barella from Cagliari, however will face competition from Napoli and Inter Milan. (Goal)

Real Madrid have stepped up their interest in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen and are prepared to pay £100million. (Independent)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has urged the club to do whatever it takes to sign Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez. (London Evening Standard)

The Gunners are favourites to bring ex-Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco back to Europe following his switch to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang last year. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham United are keen on a deal to bring Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa after he was offered the Hammers on a loan deal until the end of the season. (Daily Mirror)

Fulham are interested in Bordeaux right-back Youssouf Sabaly, 25. (L'Equipe - in France)