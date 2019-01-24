Premier League rumours: Newcastle suffer transfer setback | Manchester United eye £12m swoop | Liverpool to sign French defender | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United have missed out on Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins after the 23-year-old decided to join Monaco instead. (Various)

Manchester United are eyeing a £12m swoop for Leeds starlet Jack Clarke, however the youngster's agent claims he will not leave Elland Road this month. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are set to sign French defender Billy Koumetio, 16, from US Orleans Loiret after the player arrive on Merseyside this week. (RMC Sport)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is set to be sacked by Monaco, just three months after taking over as manager. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are set to lose out on Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Leandro Parades with Paris Saint-Germain favourites to secure his signature. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal target Denis Suarez is likely to remain at Barcelona until the end of the season after talks over a potential move broke down. (ESPN)

Borussia Dortmund are considering a summer move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha with Christian Pulisic joining Chelsea. (The Guardian)

New Barcelona signing Frenkie De Jong admitted he held talks with Manchester City before opting to move to Spain. (NOS)

PSG remain interested in Everton star Idrissa Gueye, despite rumours of a £22m bid proving to be inaccurate. (Liverpool Echo)

Huddersfield are closing in on a £2m deal for Charlton striker Karlan Grant, who has also been linked with Middlesbrough, West Brom, Rangers and Millwall and Brentford. (Various)