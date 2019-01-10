Premier League rumours: Newcastle table transfer-record bid | Manchester United eye £90m star | Liverpool joined in race for Turkish ace | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United have been told to up their £17m bid for Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron by £8m. The club' transfer-record has stood at £16m since 2005. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, The Magpies have joined the race to sign Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur, who has been strongly linked with Liverpool. (Karadeniz)

Real Madrid are preparing to rival Manchester United by offering £90m for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. (Il Mattino)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants club to sign Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco from Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang this month. (Foot Mercato)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has promised midfielder Denis Suarez, who is a January target for Arsenal, that he can leave the club. (Marca)

Arsenal are looking at singing Porto's Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera on a free transfer in the summer. (Tutto Mercato Web)

Liverpool are set to end Ben Woodburn's loan spell at Sheffield United and will consider offers from Hull City, Blackburn Rovers and Brentford for the teenage winger. (Goal)

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has agreed a deal to join Italian champions Juventus in June. (The Guardian)

Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata on loan. The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to Sevilla. (Goal)

West Ham United have received a £35m offer from an unnamed Chinese Super League for key man Marko Arnautovic. (BBC)

Bournemouth are considering a loan move for Everton midfielder James McCarthy. (Daily Mail)

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has agreed to rejoin Serie A club Sampdoria for £11.7m. (The Guardian)