Premier League rumours: Newcastle target 'dreams' of move | Manchester United weigh up £50m offer | Liverpool plotting Leeds United deal | Updates on Chelsea, Everton, Manchester City

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Hull City captain Markus Henriksen interested both Newcastle and Leicester in January but the Tigers received no offers for the player whose contract expires in the summer. (Hull Live)

Nîmes loanee Faitout Maouassa has admitted he was "not ready" for a Newcastle transfer last month, although reiterates it is his dream to play in the Premier League. (L'Equipe)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be handed the Manchester United job on a full-time basis - but the club may not announce it until the end of the season. (The Sun)

Manchester United are weighing up a £50m move for Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon as he continues to stall over a new contract. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are plotting a summer move for Leeds starlet Jack Clarke after Jurgen Klopp has assigned club personnel to keep tabs on the winger’s progress. (Daily Express)

Chelsea will demand AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in return - should the Serie A club attempt to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko on a permanent basis. (Daily Star)

Juventus are reportedly leading the chase for Ajax full-back Matthijs de Ligt, despite strong interest from Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool. (Calciomercato)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are favourites to sign Benfica's 19-year-old midfielder player Joao Felix because of their links with super-agent Jorge Mendes. (Daily Mirror)

Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says his son Kasper could leave Leicester City because he is not happy under boss Claude Puel. (The Sun)

The Everton squad will be given an extended break this week before Marco Silva makes a decision on a warm weather training camp - despite the poor run of form. (Liverpool Echo)