Premier League rumours: Newcastle target linked with move to Turkey, transfer updates: Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, West Ham, Southampton

Newcastle United target and Liverpool forward Divock Origi could be set for a move to Turkey, with both Besiktas and Fenerbahce keen. (Fanatik)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is being tracked by Juventus, who are willing to pay £65million for the 20-year-old. (BristolLive)

Anthony Martial's move to Tottenham Hotspur failed to materialise after Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward refused to let him go. (MEN)

Chelsea sent scouts to watch AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli in the club's 1-0 derby defeat to Inter Milan. (Calciomercato)

Meanwhile, Chelsea have Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi and Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek top of their wish list for the January transfer window. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are reportedly in pole position to sign £52million-rated Roma winger Cengiz Under. (ForzaRoma)

Galatasaray are debating whether to make a move for out-of-favour Chelsea defender Gary Cahill in January. (Turkish Football)

Manchester City are lining up a £70m move for Ajax star Frenkie de Jong, who has been compared to Barcelona's Sergio Busquets. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City are among a host of Premier League clubs interested in Hamburg defender David Bates. (Daily Record)

Southampton want to sign KRC Genk winger Leandro Trossard with the 23-year-old impressing in Belgium's top-flight this season. (Calciomercato)

West Ham United are weighting up January bid for Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron following the news of Andriy Yarmolenko's six-month injury lay off. (TyC Sports)