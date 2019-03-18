Premier League rumours: Newcastle target set to remain in non-league | Liverpool's £61m offer rejected | Manchester United star wanted by West Ham | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough target Josh Hawkes is set to stay at Hartlepool United next season after the club triggered a one-year extension. (Hartlepool Mail)

Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez is set be offered a route out of Old Trafford by Serie A champions Juventus. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool saw an offer of £61m rejected for Benfica attacker Joao Felix, who is interesting Manchester United and Chelsea. (Marca - in Spanish)

Meanwhile, the Reds have also contacted the Portuguese club over a potential world-record move for defender Francisco Reis Ferreira. (Record, via Metro)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich may use the international break to sack manager Maurizio Sarri after yesterday's 2-0 defeat to Everton. (Daily Express)

Arsenal target James Rodriguez does not want to remain at Bayern Munich when his loan spell expires in the summer. (Marca -in Spanish)

Arsenal will consider hiring former player Marc Overmars as their technical director after top target Monchi opted for a return to Sevilla. (Daily Telegraph)

Everton are likely to have priced AC Milan out of a move for forward Richarlison, setting his valuation at £60m. (Calciomercato)

West Ham and Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia when his contract expires in the summer. (El Universo via Sky Sports News)

Luis Suarez has revealed ex-Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard convinced him to turn down Arsenal in 2013. (Daily Star)