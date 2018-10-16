Premier League rumours: Newcastle to make move for Liverpool defender, Manchester United face competition from Barcelona, Chelsea eyeing £20million transfer

Here's the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Liverpool are set to lose out-of-favour Alberto Moreno on a free transfer at the end of the season (Goal.com) and one news outlet believes Newcastle United should make a move for the left-back in the summer. (Sportslens)

Jurgen Klopp's side are interested in Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne, who scored a 90th minute winner against the Reds in the pair's UEFA Champions League tie earlier in the month. (Rai Sport)

Newcastle United transfer: How the 15 players who left Tyneside in the summer have fared

Everton defender Phil Jagielka is set to play his final season at Goodison Park with his contract also expiring in the summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United have denied suggestions that the club is on the verge of being put up for sale. (Daily Mirror)

The Red Devils are now facing competition from Barcelona for the signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld, (Daily Mirror)

READ MORE: ‘Lunatic’ Andy Carroll was bigger party boy than me at Newcastle, says Nile Ranger

Jose Mourinho's side and Tottenham will put their pursuit of Bouremouth defender Nathan Ake on hold until they discover whether Chelsea will attempt to re-sign the 23-year-old. (Daily Telegraph)

Atletico Madrid is targeting a move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas having entered the final year of his contract. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are targeting the £20million January transfer of Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, The 18-year-old has started seven times for the Serie B club, collecting three assists. (Calciomercato)

Newcastle United transfers: 11 deals that could be done in January

Southampton, Crystal Palace, Cardiff are chasing the signature of Roma and former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, who announced yesterday that he wants a Premier League return. (Daily Mirror)

Aaron Ramsey is open to joining any of the Premier League top six should he leave Arsenal on a free in the summer. (ESPN)

Kevin Mirallas has insisted he does not want to return to Everton when he loan spell at Serie A side Fiorentina comes to an end. (La Nazione)

Manchester City DO have a buy-back clause for Jadon Sancho, who made his England debut against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on Friday night. (Manchester Evening News)