Premier League rumours: Newcastle United could lose key man to Championship club, Toon win could signal end for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Here's the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United could lose manager Rafa Benitez with Championship club Aston Villa eyeing an audicious move for the 58-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

It also thought that Jose Mourinho could face the Manchester United sack next week should the Magpies earn a surprise result at Old Trafford. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho performed a 45-minute rant to his players on Monday in their preparations ahead of the goalless draw against Valencia in a Champions League. (Daily Telegraph)

Paul Pogba has been stopped from speaking publicly about the troubles at Manchester United by his manager Mourinho. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, are still backing Mourinho as the club's manager despite his position being called into question following poor results and dressing room unrest. (ESPN)

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey's representatives say he has "no other option" than to leave the club as they responded to a Gunners fan on Twitter in messages which have since been deleted. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester City have held a series of meetings with Merseyside Police and are hoping to keep their route to Saturday's Premier League game against Liverpool a secret to avoid a repeat of the incidents before last season's Champions League quarter-final. (Sun)

PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot has rejected a third offer, worth 7.2m euros (£6.38m), to extend his contract at the club. Rabiot has since been linked with Tottenham Hotspur in the last few days. (Bein Sport)

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll is expected to make his latest comeback from injury after the international break. He has not featured for the Hammers since May. (DailyMirror)

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley says he lacked coaching when he was at Everton and it was the right time to leave the club. (Liverpool Echo)

Bournemouth are considering a summer move for SPAL midfielder Manuel Lazzari. (Calciomercato)

England manager Gareth Southgate will sign a contract extension in the next 24 hours, keeping him in charge until 2022. (Daily Mirror)