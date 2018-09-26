Premier League rumours: Newcastle United fans doubt potential goalkeeper transfer | Chelsea in line for £3billion sale | Updates on Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal

The Premier League rumours never stop and we'll try our best to get everything covered.

Today's reports sees Newcastle United fans cast their doubts over the rumoured transfer of a Benfica goalkeeper.

Chelsea are reportedly in line for a £billion sale of the club while there are updates on Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Here's the Premier League rumour mill in full:

Newcastle United fans do not believe the club is in running for Benfica goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos, with some pointing towards not requiring his services because of current number one Martin Dubravka. It was rumoured yesterday that the Magpies were monitoring the 24-year-old. (Football Fancast)

French midfielder Paul Pogba has told Jose Mourinho that he wants to quit Manchester United as he tries to force through a move to Barcelona. (Daily Mail)

Coral currently have Manchester United Jose Mourinho as the 3/1 favourite to get the boot first among the Premier League’s managers. (Daily Express)

The Portuguese boss has slipped back to favourite, overtaking West Ham’s Manuel Pellegrini, who is now 6/1.

Arsenal are very keen on Rennes' 20-year-winger Ismaila Sarr - who has been likened to Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele. ( Daily Mirror)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his squad he will have a problem with any player who does not take the EFL Cup seriously. (The Independent)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wants at least £3bn to sell the club. (Bloomberg)

Chelsea assistant Gianfranco Zola insists Eden Hazard has not reached his full potential and can challenge for football's top individual awards. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsene Wenger is unsure over a return to football management, but the 68-year-old Frenchman says he is not retired after leaving Arsenal in the summer. (L'Est Republicain via Evening Standard)

Brighton and Hove Albion are in talks with FA technical director Dan Ashworth over taking up a similar role on the South Coast. (The Guardian)

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has defended Declan Rice's decision to turn down a contract offer at West Ham. It was reported yesterday the Hammers offered him a new £12,000 a week deal. (Talksport)

Celtic are facing a slow death because they cannot compete financially with the top European leagues, says Juventus president Andrea Agnelli. (The Scotsman)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the club in the future afte ending a nine-year spell at the Bernabeu this summer. (ESPN)

Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are at the centre of a row after snubbing the Fifa Best Awards. (Marca via Express)