Premier League rumours: Newcastle United keeping tabs on Middlesbrough striker | Pressures increase at Manchester United | Updates on Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea

Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Middlesbrough forward Bilal Brahimi. Here's the full story from yesterday. (France Football)

Several senior Manchester United players are angry with boss Jose Mourinho's man-management. (ESPN)

Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho clashed at training on Wednesday because the manager thought the French midfielder had posted a video of him laughing after Manchester United's defeat by Derby in the EFL Cup. (The Sun)

Paul Pogba told the Manchester United hierarchy almost two months ago that he wants to leave the club (Daily Telegraph)

Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey will leave Arsenal next summer after contract talks broke down. The 27-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract, has been linked with Chelsea and Juventus. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says it could take up to six months for Brazil midfielder Fabinho to adapt to the club's way of playing. (The Independent)

Former Manchester United, Everton and West Ham manager David Moyes is on the shortlist to take over at Ligue 1 side Nantes. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City young midfielder Phil Foden to sign a long-term contract, after manager Pep Guardiola told press the youngster has a big future with the club. (Daily Mail)

Gareth Southgate is set to be rewarded with a new four-year England contract worth at least £12m. (The Times)

The sale of Wembley Stadium could collapse with the FA struggling to secure unanimous backing. (The Times)

Gary Cahill says he may quit Chelsea in January due to lack of game-time. (Sky Sports)

England's No.1 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has signed a new six-year contract at Everton. (Sky Sports)