Premier League rumours: Newcastle United, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea chase Benfica goalkeeper

Here's the latest Premier League rumours:

Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle are among 18 clubs to have sent scouts to watch Benfica's German goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos, 24. (Record - in Portuguese)

Former Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City defender Sebastien Bassong featured for QPR's U23s against Bristol City at the weekend. The 32-year-old is hoping to win a contract at Loftus Road. (BristolLive)

David Beckham's Inter Miami is set to target former Newcastle and current Liverpool midfielder James Milner as one of the club's first key signings. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are ready to battle it out with Inter Milan for the signing of Rennes wonderkid Ismaila Sarr, who has been likened to Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele. The Ligue 1 club are said to want around £20million for their star man. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United will have to exceed the club-record fee they paid to sign Paul Pogba if they want to sign Ruben Neves. (The Times)

Meanwhile, Ander Herrera would rather stay at Old Trafford than join Barcelona and is keen to extend his Red Devils contract. (ESPN)

A host of Premier League clubs have been put on red alert after West Ham United's contract talks with Declan Rice have stalled with the Hammers offering him £12,000 a week. (Daily Mail)

And Rice's West Ham team-mate, Argentine right-back Pablo Zabaleta, has encouraged his club to offer the "potential great" midfielder a new contract. (Guardian)

Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in signing 21-year-old Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who is valued at 80m euros (£72m) (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

Paris-St Germain are interested in Juventus full-back Alex Sandro, who has previously been linked with Manchester United. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reprimanded France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, for his role in Wolves' equaliser at Old Trafford on Saturday. (Sun)

Arsenal's Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech says former manager Arsene Wenger's insistence on playing 'the Arsenal way' cost them points in the league. (Times)

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa forward Stan Collymore says Chelsea should cut their losses and sell Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, 25, if they want to win the Premier League. (Mirror)