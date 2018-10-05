Premier League rumours: Newcastle United players promised holiday should they avoid relegation, Manchester United trio targeted by Real Madrid while Liverpool eye £40m defender

Here is the latest Premier League rumours:

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has promised to take the entire squad on holiday if they avoid relegation from the Premier League this season. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United trio David De Gea, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial were all transfer targets for Zinedine Zidane while he was Real Madrid manager. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal will sign Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron in January, according to the club’s president Darren Eales. (TeamTalk)

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is reportedly in talks with Manchester United over a shock potential move. (Tuttosport via Sports Witness)

Liverpool are eyeing £40million Porto left-back Alex Telles as they seek competition for left-back Andrew Robertson. (Various)

Manchester City hot prospect Phil Foden is wanted by Juventus and are willing to guarantee him first-team football. (Tuttosport)

Swansea City could lose 20-year-old Joe Rodon with Manchester City closely tracking the defender. To feed off interest, the Swans want the rising star to sign a new contract in the near future. (Daily Star)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United owner Ed Woodward's No.1 choice to take over at Old Trafford if Jose Mourinho is sacked. (The Independent)

Former Red Devils boss David Moyes is the new bookmakers' favourite to replace Steve Bruce as Aston Villa's next manager. (Daily Express)

Arsenal want Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta, who is leaving the club, but Inter Milan are also keen. (Tuttosport)

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says his off-field problems - including being charged with drink-driving - were not responsible for his error against Barcelona. (The Guardian)

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has had enough of working with Jose Mourinho and has talked with his agent about how to sort out the mess. (Various)