Premier League rumours: Newcastle United should target ex-Real Madrid youngster, Manchester United launch £70m offer, Liverpool keeping tabs on Napoli winger

Here's the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United should target William II's Fran Sol on a pre-contract agreement in January. Sol has been in prolific form since signing for the Dutch side in 2016 after he scored 16 goals in 32 Eredivsie games last term. (HITC)

Manchester United have made a huge offer for Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez, who has a buyout clause of £70m. (Marca)

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Piotr Zielinski's contract situation at Napoli, however will face competition from Juventus. (Calciomercato)

Everton are weighing up a move for former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri, whose doping ban ends next month. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal and Manchester City are set to miss out on signing Cengiz Under, with the winger expected to sign a new contract at Roma. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United plan to hold new contract talks with Juan Mata this month. The Spain midfielder's current deal expires in the summer. (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Manchester United defender Eric Bailly in January. (Daily Express)

Paris Saint-Germain want to make former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger their director of football. (RMC)

La Liga champions Barcelona have already begun the process of signing Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt. (Mundo Deportivo)