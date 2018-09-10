Premier League rumours: Newcastle United star ready to leave | Another Manchester United player future in doubt | Updates on Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea

Although the transfer window remains closed until January, that doesn't stop the rumours coming thick and fast.

And reports over the last few days suggest a Newcastle United star is ready to leave the club in order to test himself elsewhere.

Meanwhile, yet another Manchester United player has failed to commit his future to the club with his current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Here's the rest of the rumours from around the Premier League:

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is tempted by a potential offer to move to the Chinese Super League at the end of the season. The 27-year-old is currently on a season loan at West Brom after moving to the Hawthorns as a part of the Salomon Rondon deal. (Sunday People)

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw is yet to sign a new contract with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season. (Sun) Meanwhile, Shaw will return to the Manchester having suffered concussion in England's 2-1 Nations League defeat by Spain on Saturday. (Mail)

Former Arsenal and Premier League winning defender Martin Keown feels Liverpool star Joe Gomez must be more vocal if he is to become a star man for England. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona have witnessed offers knocked back for Ajax's 21-year-old midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Harry Maguire's new contract at Leicester could end Manchester United's pursuit of the 25-year-old England defender. (Then Times)

READ MORE: Federico Fernandez reveals the two things that can get Newcastle a result against Arsenal

United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, says there have "always been little things" between him and Jose Mourinho, but their "relationship is still the same". (TF1, via Express)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri wants to sign AC Milan' defenders Alessio Romagnoli, 23, and Mattia Caldara, 24, in January. (Mail)

West Ham are backing manager Manuel Pellegrini to turn their form around after a poor start to the season. (Sun)

Former Chelsea defender John Terry, 37, is set to join Spartak Moscow but will miss out on a reunion with ex-England team-mate Steven Gerrard - now manager of Rangers, who the Russian side have drawn in the Europa League group stage - because Uefa says he has missed their deadline for registering players for the competition. (Mirror)

READ MORE: Joey Barton says it’s sad to see Sunderland in current state – but can’t resist little Newcastle jibe

Premier League clubs will agree to set next summer's transfer deadline back to 31 August. (Sun)

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos says he received death threats over his role in the injury Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, 26, suffered during May's Champions League final. (ESPN)

Premier League clubs have been put on alert after former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane after revealed he wants to return to management very soon. (RTVE, via Marca)

35-year-old Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe is considering a career in management;. (Bournemouth Echo)

Southampton defender Mario Lemina has had his 'UK record' £96,425 speeding fine reduced to £2,000 because he was sentenced under guidelines for the wrong charge. (Southern Daily Echo)