Premier League rumours: Newcastle United to suffer midfield blow | Latest on Manchester United's £75million transfer | Updates on Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea

Although the transfer window remains closed until January, the rumours and speculation surrounding the Premier League continues to hit the headlines.

And today's reports say Newcastle United could be without a 'key' midfielder when January comes and Manchester United fans find out how close they were to securing a potential £75million transfer.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been handed a blow ahead of their top-of-the-table clash with Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. There are also updates on Arsenal and Chelsea, with one Gunner being linked with a move away from the Emirates.

READ MORE: Kevin Keegan book will have ‘embarrassing revelations’ for Newcastle owner Mike Ashley

Here's the Premier League rumours in full:

Newcastle United are set to be without midfielder Ki Sung-yueng for one-month if he decides to team up with South Korea for the Asian Cup. (Northern Echo)

Liverpool will remain without defender Dejan Lovren for the foreseeable future following a stomach injury picked up in the World Cup. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will miss the club's next two matches after suffering a head injury while on international duty with England. (Daily Mirror)

READ MORE: Kenedy drops hint about his future at Newcastle



Meanwhile, Leicester City defender Harry Maguire believes the Red Devils never come close to signing him. (Various)

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil is a January target for Turkish side Fenerbahce. (Fotomac)

Chelsea overpaid by around £40million for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to a study by CIES Football Observatory. (Football Italia)

Roy Keane is accused of launching a foul-mouth rant about Cardiff City's Harry Arter. The Republic of Ireland assistant manager's alleged outburst is said to be because the Cardiff star was out injured and was unable to train with the international squad in May. (Daily Mirror)

READ MORE: New book reveals untold story of Newcastle United legend Gary Speed