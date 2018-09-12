Premier League rumours: Newcastle United wait on decision from key player | Manchester United ready to battle for £60million midfielder | Updates on Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and more

The Premier League returns this weekend following the end of the international break last night - and it has brought several rumours to digest!

Speculation is flying around England's top flight with Newcastle United waiting on a decision from one of their key players. Manchester United dominate the headlines with players linked with moves to and from the club, including that of a £60million rated midfielder.

There is also plenty of rumours surrounding from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea and we've got you covered.

Here's the full Premier League rumour mill:

Newcastle United are still waiting to see if Jonjo Shelvey will be fit for Saturday's clash with Arsenal. The midfielder has missed the last two games. (Northern Echo)

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng confirmed Manchester United approached him in the summer, revealing he phoned Jose Mourinho to explain his reasoning for not joining. (Bild)

Manchester United and Juventus are ready to battle it out for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. (Birmingham Mail)

Juventus will attempt to re-sign Paul Pogba next summer. The champions of Italy also want to sign Real Madrid's 30-year-old Brazil defender Marcelo. (Tuttosport)

Gary Neville claims England should have given Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane a break from international duty after expressing concern about his mentally exhausted. (The Independent)

Arsenal's Nacho Monreal and Liverpool's Alberto Moreno are being eyed by Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City midfielder IIkay Gundogan is set to open talks about a new contract following reported interest from Barcelona. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's men and Paris St-Germain could be forced to rein in their spending under proposed Europe-wide rules limiting them to a net outlay of £89m a season. (Sun)

Arsenal and Switzerland defender Stephan Lichtsteiner, 34, has rubbished reports of retirement and claims he has the body of a 28-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Atletico Madrid's sporting director Andrea Berta has emerged as a leading contender in Manchester United's search for a director of football. (London Evening Standard)

Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic has been demoted to train with the club's under-23 side. (Liverpool Echo)

Everton forward Theo Walcott, is set to miss Sunday's game with West Ham United with a rib injury. (Telegraph)

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli, 28, was 100kg (15.75 stones) when he turned up for pre-season training at Nice - 12kg above his listed weight of 88kg. (L'Equipe - in French)

Chelsea forward Willian says he never wanted to leave Stamford Bridge and hopes to remain for the next five years. (Sky Sports News)

Cardiff City's Harry Arter is open to returning to the Republic of Ireland squad for the next round of international games despite his heated argument with assistant manager Roy Keane (Telegraph)