Premier League rumours: Newcastle wait on striker decision | Manchester United handed £50m kitty | Liverpool given transfer boost | Updates on Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United will have to wait for Liverpool to make a decision on whether to let Dominic Solanke leave Anfield in January. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is the only name on Manchester United's list to replace Jose Mourinho - and the Red Devils are willing to fork out £42m in compensation. (Daily Telegraph)

Jose Mourinho found out about Manchester United's plans to sign both a central defender and Juventus winger Douglas Costa in January just hours before he was fired. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United will give interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a £50m kitty to spend in January, with Douglas Costa and Toby Alderweireld the top targets. (Daily Mirror)

Paul Pogba shouted in celebration of Jose Mourinho's sacking at training on Tuesday before Michael Carrick reminded him no one is bigger than the club. (The Sun)

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is mulling over an offer from Manchester United to be their next permanent manager. (AS)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is eyeing up Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar as the long-term successor to Fernandinho. (The Sun)

Inter Milan are still interested in signing Mesut Ozil after the Arsenal midfielder was left out of his side's Carabao Cup defeat by Tottenham. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool and Barcelona target Adrien Rabiot will definitely not be at Paris Saint-Germain next season, according to the French midfielder's mother Veronique, who is also his agent. (RTL)

Chelsea do not want to sell Denmark centre-back Andreas Christensen after turning down interest from Barcelona. (Sky Sports)

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is interested in succeeding Jose Mourinho as Manchester United's next permanent manager. (Daily Telegraph)