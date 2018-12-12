Premier League rumours: Newcastle want £3.5m ace | Manchester United eye Bordeaux deal | Arsenal and Chelsea eye defenders | Updates on Manchester City, Wolves, Crystal Palace

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are said to be rivalling Fulham and West Ham for Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba. The Magpies were linked with the 33-year-old last week but the report is once again doing the rounds. (Calciomarcato)

Manchester United are targeting a shock move for Middlesbrough youngster Marcus Tavernier. (Daily Mail)

AC Milan are eyeing a move for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford after failing to re-sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United continue their search to sign a defender in January with Bordeaux's Pablo the latest name to be linked. (Fox Sports)

A former adviser of Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has claimed the Portuguese man never wanted Paul Pogba at Old Trafford. (Record)

Chelsea want to sign Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj, who is believed to be rated at £50million. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are weighing up a cut-price £10million move for Real Valladolid defender Fernando Calero. (TEAMTalk)

Tottenham Hotspur are pondering an audacious move for Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio. (Marca)

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany is wanted by Barcelona, a move that could end his decade stay at the Etihad Stadium. (The Sun)

Chelsea are ready to approach Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez as a replacement for Cesc Fabregas, who looks set to leave the Blues next month. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is unlikely to earn a permanent deal at Valencia, according to boss Marcelino. (FourFourTwo)

Wolves' £20m bid for Japan midfielder Shoya Nakajima has not yet been accepted, according to the vice-president of Portuguese club Portimonense. (Birmingham Mail)

Crystal Palace are preparing to offer Jermain Defoe a Premier League lifeline after falling out the starting 11 at Bournemouth. (The Sun)

Merseyside derby hero Divock Origi has turned an offer to join Galatasaray on loan as he wants to stay closer to England. (ESPN)