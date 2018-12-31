Premier League rumours: Newcastle want £3m striker | Manchester United eye double swoop | Liverpool weigh up £27m deal | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham, Tottenham, Everton

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is weighing up a move for Leeds United top goal scorer Kemar Roofe, however will only make an approach if Mike Ashley hands him the relevant transfer funds. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have turned their attentions to signing Roma centre-half Kostas Manolas ahead of the opening of the January transfer window. (Tuttomercato)

Bayern Munich's Mats Hummels is another target for Manchester United, who is also linked by Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. (The Sun)

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has denied he is set to join Chelsea in January by claiming he is staying in Spain during the winter window. (Deportes Cuatro)

Manchester City have joined Arsenal and Real Madrid in the host of European heavyweights chasing Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool have open talks with Trabzonspor over a £27million deal for midfielder Abdulkadir Omur following speculation linking Fabinho to Paris Saint Germain. (Fotomac)

Chelsea will pip Liverpool to signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic after agreeing a deal to take him to Stamford Bridge in the summer. (Raphael Honigstein)

West Ham United and Everton are both interested in signing Besitkas defender Domagoj Vida after catching the eye in the Croatian national team. (Daily Mirror)

Everton are close to loaning out versatile defender Mason Holgate after he has undergone his medical at West Bromwich Albion. (The Sun)

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez is wanted by La Liga club Valencia after Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi has failed to impress since his summer loan switch. (Marca)

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has admitted Wilfred Zaha could leave the club, however that won't be in January. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are preparing to announce the loan signing of Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke after undergoing a medical over the weekend. (Daily Mail)

Fulham are considering selling striker Aboubakar Kamara following the penalty-gate incident in Saturday's vital last gasp win over Huddersfield Town. (The Times)