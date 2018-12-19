Premier League rumours: Newcastle want Chelsea striker | Manchester United unveil boss | Liverpool handed transfer boost | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are ready to battle to sign Aston Villa loanee Tammy Abraham should Chelsea decide to cash in on the 21-year-old. (Various)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was accidentally unveiled as Manchester United's interim manager on the club's official website - but the post has since been removed. (Various)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to be considered as a replacement for the sacked Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. (The Times)

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is Tottenham's top target if they fail to persuade Mauricio Pochettino to reject Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari insists he is not concerned by speculation linking Jose Mourinho with his job. (Sky Sports)

As many as 90 per cent of Manchester United players were against Jose Mourinho - and even those who liked him felt he needed to be sacked. (The Independent)

Sir Alex Ferguson's long-term assistant Mike Phelan will return to Manchester United alongside caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Daily Telegraph)

French giants Paris Saint-Germain will not allow Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot to leave on a free at the end of the season after he refused to extend his deal - so will sell the French midfielder in January. (L'Equipe)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata would "return to Italy in a heartbeat", with a move to AC Milan looking likely. (The Sun)

Arsenal's hopes of signing Real Madrid's Isco has taken a huge blow after it was claimed Manchester City have made contact about signing the playmaker. (The Sun)

Crystal Palace want to sign Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke on loan in January. (Evening Standard)

Atletico Madrid are unlikely to renew the contract of Filipe Luis, the former Chelsea left-back. (Marca)