Premier League rumours: Newcastle want free agent deal | Manchester United chase £80m-winger | Liverpool target set £100m price-tag | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are weighing up a move for Brentford defender Yoan Barbet, who becomes a free agent in the summer. Aston Villa are also interested. (Calciomercato)

Borussia Dortmund will slash a £100m price-tag on Jadon Sancho in a bid to fend off interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)

However, another report suggests the Red Devils are confident of signing the teenager with an offer of over £80m. (London Evening Standard)

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno is close to agreeing a pre-contract with Lazio ahead of a summer switch. (Independent)

Chelsea are considering bringing Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge from Bournemouth with Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur linked in the recent weeks. (De Telegraaf)

Meanwhile, Blues loanee Mateo Kovacic is open to joining another Premier League club rather than return to Real Madrid. (Marca - in Spanish)

Arsenal will battle Bayern Munich in the race to sign Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, a long-term target for the Gunners. (Bein Sport)

Manchester City are frontrunners to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez as a replacement for Fernandinho. (ESPN)