Premier League rumours: No Newcastle United regrets over striker | Manchester United wanted Manchester City star at Old Trafford | Updates on Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal

On the pitch, the Premier League may have taken a two-week break but off the field, rumours and speculation have been non stop.

And reports today say Newcastle United manager Rafa Bentiez has no regrets over the sale of a certain £22million man while Manchester United wanted a Manchester City midfielder to replace Paul Scholes at Old Trafford.

Premier League rumours in full:

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez suggests there are no regrets over the sale of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Fulham. "For us, he was not the kind of player we were looking for. That’s it," said the 58-year-old. (Various)

Sir Alex Ferguson wanted Ilkay Gundogan to replace Paul Scholes at Manchester United. (Various)

Liverpool will be at full-strength against Tottenham in Saturday's lunchtime game after a chartered private jet brought Brazilian trio Roberto Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho back from Brazil. (Daily Mirror)

Jurgen Klopp is set to add to his Liverpool backroom staff with the appointment of England junior goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is determined to keep Nacho Monreal, amid interest from Barcelona. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has not ruled out Toby Alderweireld agreeing a new contract at the club. (Daily Express)

Elswhere, Mauricio Pochettino insists he is not worried by Harry Kane's performances. The striker has scored two goals in four matches for Spurs this term. (Talksport)

John Terry could make a return to Chelsea - as a coach. (Various)

Arsenal and Real Madrid are set to battle it out for Porto and Mexico star Hector Herrera. (The Sun)

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is seeking a substantial hike on his £175,000-a-week contract that expires in 2020. (Various)