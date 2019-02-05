Premier League rumours: South American due at Newcastle training | Tottenham boss 'house hunting in Manchester | Liverpool submit £61.3m offer | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Everton

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Miguel Almiron is due back at Newcastle United later today and is set to train with his new teammates tomorrow ahead of Monday's clash with Wolves. (Shields Gazette)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is ‘house hunting’ ahead of a proposed summer move to Manchester United, according pundit Michael Brown. (BBC 5Live)

Manchester United want Marcus Rashford to join Anthony Martial by committing their long-term futures to Old Trafford - doubling his wages to over £150,000 per week. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool have submitted a £61.3m bid for Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne in hope of bringing him to Anfield in the summer. (La Repubblica, via Sport Witness)

Hertha Berlin want to sign Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic on a permanent basis at end of the season. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool are at risk of losing Mohamed Salah if they fail to win the Premier League this season, according Emile Heskey. (Daily Express)

Chelsea are braced for more bids on winger Callum Hudson-Odoi with Bayern Munich prepared to return with another £35m offer at the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will be given just £40m to spend in the summer, despite only securing the loan signing of Denis Suarez from Barcelona last month. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen will be will be added to the club's Premier League squad, despite not featuring for Spurs since August 2017. (London Evening Standard)

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie was just one minute away from not being able to complete a loan move to Anderlecht on transfer deadline day. (Sport Witness)

Genk right-back Joakim Maehle has revealed he was interested in joining Southampton last month. A deal could be revisited in the summer. (Daily Echo)