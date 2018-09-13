Premier League rumours: Striker hails 'fantastic' Newcastle United man | President 'angry' about manager's plans to join Manchester United | Updates on Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea

The Premier League continues to throw up several rumours, and we'll try to cover them all!

In today's reports, a Newcastle United man has been hailed as 'fantastic' by a former Premier League striker while speculation continues to mount around Jose Mourinho's future and Manchester United's star players.

Here's the Premier League rumour mill in full:

Geoff Horsfield has labelled Dwight Gayle as a 'fantastic signing' for West Brom, believing he is a '20-25 goal a season man'. (BirminghamLive)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is angry about former coach Zinedine Zidane's plans to become the next Manchester United manager. (Daily Express)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has "lost patience" winger Anthony Martial, who is set to join another Premier League club, with Tottenham and Arsenal keen on the Frenchman. (Daily Express)

French midfielder Paul Pogba was "promised" a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid by his agent at the end of this season when he rejoined Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Manchester United and fight for his first-team place. (The Sun)

Chelsea are in danger of losing Cesc Fabregas on a free transfer to either Inter Milan or AC Milan in January with the Spanish midfielder's contract at Stamford Bridge due to expire at the end of the season. (Daily Express)

Bayern Munich Defender Jerome Boateng told Jose Mourinho he was turning down a summer move to Manchester United because he did not see them as a step up. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsay is a target for Italian club AC Milan with his contract at the Emirates expiring next summer. (The Sun)

Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir has moved on from his failed summer transfer to Liverpool - but still wants a move to the Premier League in the future. (Daily Mirror)

Fulham are planning contract talks with Ryan Sessegnon. (London Evening Standard)