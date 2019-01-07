Premier League rumours: Striker snubs Newcastle | Manchester United eye £42.5m ace | Liverpool target 'relishes' Anfield move | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Mario Balotelli has rejected a move to Newcastle United in favour of joining Marseille. The Italian was said to have been handed a Premier League lifeline by Rafa Benitez (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez

Manchester United are deciding whether to activate Roma defender Kostas Manolas' £32million release clause after continuing to monitor the Greek international. (The Sun)

FC Porto full-back Eder Militao is also a target for Manchester United and has a £42.5million release clause in his contract. (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur could lose playmaker Christian Eriksen at the end of the season, with Manchester United favourites to seal a sensational swoop. (The Sun)

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their rumoured pursuit of Trabzonspor winger Abdulkadir Omur after he admitted he'd relish the chance to join the Reds. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal are ready to end their interest in Roma winger Cengiz Under after seeing a £35million bid knocked back for the Turkish international. (Daily Star)

Barcelona are said to be determined NOT to sell midfielder Denis Suarez to Arsenal this month following talk of a £20million transfer. (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich hope offering Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi the number 10 shirt, currently worn by Arjen Robben, will secure his services in a £30million deal. (The Sun)

Tammy Abraham will decide whether to remain on loan at Aston Villa or move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have agreed to take him on loan until the end of the season. (Various)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says it is "impossible" winger Phil Foden will leave on loan following in FA Cup display on Sunday. (Independent)

West Ham United are interested in Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia this month, as well as winger Antonio Candreva. (CalcioMercato)