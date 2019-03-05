Premier League rumours: Striker wants summer Newcastle switch | Manchester United weigh up £100m bid | Liverpool eye Germany star | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Salomon Rondon wants to remain at Newcastle United on a permanent basis when his loan deal from West Bromwich Albion expires. (Chronicle)

Manchester United are willing pay £100m for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in order to fend off competition from Paris Saint-Germain. (Daily Telegraph)

Meanwhile, teammates Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba were involved in a dressing room row after the Belgium was denied a hat-trick when Pogba missed a late penalty. (The Sun)

Red Devils interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is renting his Cheshire home to Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. (The Sun)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp remains unconvinced by Joel Matip - so will look to reunite with Matthias Ginter in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Reds midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been out for almost a year with a knee injury, is set to return to action against Derby County U23s on Friday. (The Guardian)

England assistant manager Steve Holland has been shortlisted for the Chelsea job - should they part company with Maurizio Sarri. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea must wait to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, on loan from Benfica. according to sporting director Fredi Bobic. (Sky Sports - in German)

Arsenal will send scouts to Roma to assess the performance of winger Cengiz Under, who is returning to full fitness. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a move for Newport County starlet Kion Etete after he went on trial with the club last week. (Daily Mail)

Monaco will demand a £40m fee for Youri Tielemans - if Leicester City want to sign the 21-year-old on a permanent basis. (Daily Mail