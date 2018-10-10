Premier League rumours: Summer target reveals why he rejected Newcastle, Barcelona set to move for Liverpool star, Manchester City's buy-back clause revealed

Here's the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United summer target Alassane Plea revealed the Magpies and West Ham United offered his a biggest wage packet than Borussia Monchengladbach this summer but turned down their advances as he wasn't impressed by the pair's 'sporting project'. (Monaco Matin - via Sports Witness)

Liverpool's Alberto Moreno is on a list of left-backs being considered by La Liga champions Barcelona as a back up to Jordi Alba. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City lead the race to sign teenage Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho - thanks to a buy-back clause inserted into the deal when they sold him to the Bundesliga club. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester City will hold talks with Germany winger Leroy Sane over an extension to his current contract. (The Sun)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is set to hold clear-the-air talks with executive vice chairman Ed Woodward before a club board meeting. (The Sun)

Monaco are lining up Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to replace Leonardo Jardim as their new manager. (The Sun)

Chelsea are waiting to learn former manager Antonio Conte's next move, with his compensation package yet to be settled and the Italian coach being linked to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. (Daily Telegraph)

Christian Eriksen's agent says reports the Tottenham Hotspur playmaker is suffering from a chronic stomach injury are untrue. (London Evening Standard)

Mauro Icardi is yet to open talks with Inter Milan regarding an extension to his contract, which includes a £96m release clause, puting Premier League clubs on red alert. (Tiki Taka)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino and Arsenal counterpart Unai Emery put their club rivalry aside to offer their expertise at a Uefa coaching course. (Daily Mail)