Premier League rumours: Two Newcastle United first-teamers not in Rafael Benitez's plans | Manchester United pair want out | Updates on Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham

Premier League clubs are preparing for a two-week international break – however speculation continues regarding players' futures.

Reports today says a Newcastle United pair are not a part of manager Rafael Benitez's plans, despite one being included in his 25-man squad yesterday.

And there is worry for Manchester United fans with two key first-teamers expressing a desire to leave Old Trafford in January.

Here is latest Premier League gossip from around the United Kingdom:

The future of Toon pair Ronaldo Aarons and Achraf Lazaar has been placed in further doubt, although Lazaar is included in Benitez' 25-man squad, while Aarons misses out completely. Read the full story with our Newcastle United writer, Miles Starforth. (Shields Gazette)

Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United and rejoin Serie A club Juventus in January. (Express)

Jose Mourinho may also lose another midfielder Ander Herrera, with the 29-year-old willing to listen to offers after growing frustration over delayed contract talks. (Mirror)

Mourinho joked he has no fears over losing his job because it would cost the club "a fortune" to sack him. (La Repubblica - via Telegraph)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hinted goalkeeper Alisson will keep his place for the Champions League campaign, saying he no plans to rotate for the competition. (The Guardian)

Meanwhile, Liverpool are plotting a move for Sunderland's 15-year-old midfielder, Luca Stephenson. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette says that his friendship with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off the field will turn the duo into a lethal partnership on it. (London Evening Standard)

Watford are set to reward manager Javi Gracia with a new contract following the Hornets' 100% start to the campaign. (Mail)

Leicester's Croatian central defender Filip Benkovic wants a loan move away from the Foxes and has cited Celtic as his preferred destination. (Leicester Mercury)

Fans of Manchester United and Everton have demanded Tottenham Hotspur are deducted points for rearranging a match against Manchester City. (Football London)