Nathan Jones has become the latest Premier League managerial casualty.

Jones lasted just three months as Southampton manager, but was only able to guide the Saints to one win in the Premier League before being axed after a disappointing defeat to the ten-men of Wolves on Saturday.

He leaves Southampton rooted to the bottom of the table having lost three league games in a row. Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is seen as the early bookies favourite to land the current St Mary’s vacancy.

The crunch end of the season is approaching as managers up and down the division sweat over their future with results becoming more and more crucial as the games tick by.

Here, according to Sky Bet, we take a look at which Premier League managers could be fearing the sack and which are viewed as being relatively comfortable in their current post.

Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on social media and let us know your thoughts there.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds fans after the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium on February 11, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe

Roberto De Zerbi (100/1) Graham Potter's departure hasn't impacted Brighton with De Zerbi helping to make the Seagulls a real force in the top-flight.

Mikel Arteta (100/1) Defeat to Everton and a draw with Brentford will have slightly dampened spirits at Arsenal, but the Gunners remain Premier League leaders under Arteta.

Marco Silva (100/1) Fulham are enjoying a wonderful season under Silva and have banished the demons of their recent failed Premier League adventures.