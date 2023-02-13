Premier League sack race: Newcastle, Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton managers assessed - photo gallery
Nathan Jones has become the latest Premier League managerial casualty.
Jones lasted just three months as Southampton manager, but was only able to guide the Saints to one win in the Premier League before being axed after a disappointing defeat to the ten-men of Wolves on Saturday.
He leaves Southampton rooted to the bottom of the table having lost three league games in a row. Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is seen as the early bookies favourite to land the current St Mary’s vacancy.
The crunch end of the season is approaching as managers up and down the division sweat over their future with results becoming more and more crucial as the games tick by.
Here, according to Sky Bet, we take a look at which Premier League managers could be fearing the sack and which are viewed as being relatively comfortable in their current post.
