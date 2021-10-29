Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Huge price tag placed on Newcastle target

Watford’s Ismaila Sarr is reportedly on Newcastle United’s January wishlist.

Karl Darlow is relishing the extra competition in the Newcastle United squad following Martin Dubravka's return to fitness.

Sarr has been in explosive form this season, scoring four times in nine Premier League games, including netting the equaliser against Newcastle last month.

Sarr is also reportedly a target for Liverpool, however it is believed that Watford will command a fee of over £100m if they were to let Sarr leave Vicarage Road.

Newcastle will likely have to pay a premium on any player they want to purchase in January, but with an expected relegation battle with Watford coming up, it’s unlikely that The Hornets will allow the winger to join their rivals without paying a hefty price.

Darlow relishing competition

Graeme Jones revealed today that Martin Dubravka has been back in training for just shy of two weeks and that he is available for a recall to the first-team.

If picked, Dubravka will become the third ‘keeper to play for Newcastle this season but current first-choice Darlow is relishing the extra competition from the current crop of goalkeepers:

“We have had great goalkeepers for the whole time I have been here.” Darlow told NUFC TV.

“So, it is nothing new for me to know that there are people behind me and obviously there is respect there in the goalkeeping group.

“We push each other on, we work hard as we can to make each other better.

“It is a good goalkeeping group and it has been for a long time.”

Potential Newcastle manager sees odds slashed

Newcastle’s search for their new manager is ongoing with Lucien Favre the bookies favourite for the role.

However, one person that has seen their odds slashed is former Chelsea defender John Terry.

Terry left his role as Dean Smith’s assistant at Aston Villa earlier this season in order to pursue a career as a manager.

Despite having no experience as a Premier League manager, Betfair have slashed Terry’s odds from 66/1 to 9/1 to become the new man in the Newcastle dugout.

