It has been a year since Eddie Howe took charge as Newcastle United head coach.

Since then, it’s fair to say Newcastle’s fortunes have taken a dramatic turn as Howe has helped the club climb out of relegation trouble and into European qualification contention in the space of 12 months.

Howe’s one year anniversary as United boss sees the club sitting third in the Premier League table after 14 matches. But how do Newcastle’s league results over the past 12 months compare to their Premier League rivals.

The Magpies have played 41 league matches under Howe along with several other Premier League sides. Others have played just 40 while the newly promoted and last season’s relegated teams are at a clear disadvantage having only played 14 and 27 Premier League matches respectively over the past 12 months.

In reverse order, here is how the Premier League table would look if it was based on all league results since Howe’s appointment at Newcastle 12 months ago...

1. Nottingham Forest (23rd, promoted) 10 points, -20 goal difference

2. Watford (22nd, relegated) 13 points, -36 goal difference

3. Bournemouth (21st, promoted) 13 points, -17 goal difference

4. Norwich City (20th, relegated) 17 points, -40 goal difference