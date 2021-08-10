Harry Kane was the Premier League top goalscorer for the 2020/21 season, scoring 23 goals. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Premier League top scorer 2021/22: Where Callum Wilson and ex-Newcastle star Ivan Toney rank

The bookmakers have installed their favourites to finish the upcoming season as the Premier League’s top scorer ahead of Newcastle United’s opening fixture against West Ham United.

Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 3:00 pm

Newcastle United will be looking to kickstart their season with a victory at St. James’ Park and will be hoping star striker, Callum Wilson, can get off the mark too.

After missing out on a large chunk of the season due to injury, Wilson picked up 12 goals in 26 appearances for the Magpies.

The 29-year-old will be hoping to improve on last season’s goal tally during his second campaign in black and white.

Here is how the bookies expect Wilson to do in comparison to former Newcastle striker, Ivan Toney, and other Premier League stars...

1. Harry Kane

BetVictor: 3/1 Sky Bet: 5/2 William Hill: 3/1

2. Mohamed Salah

BetVictor: 9/2 Sky Bet: 4/1 William Hill: 4/1

3. Raheem Sterling

BetVictor: 16/1 Sky Bet: 16/1 William Hill: 16/1

4. Timo Werner

BetVictor: 16/1 Sky Bet: 25/1 William Hill: 16/1

