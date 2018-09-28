Premier League transer rumours: Ex Newcastle United player open to return to former club, Chelsea touted for takeover, updates on Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City

The Premier League rumour mill has been spinning all week - and today is no different.

Reports today suggest an ex Newcastle United midfielder is open to a return to his former club while there are transfer updates on Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham. Meanwhile, Roman Abramovich might have found a buyer for Chelsea.

QUIZ: Can you identify these Newcastle United players from their FIFA 19 avatar?

Here's the latest Premier League rumours:

Former Newcastle United midfielder James Milner is open to a return to Leeds United - but only if they achieve promotion to the Premier League. (Daily Star)

Juventus and AC Milan are monitoring Aaron Ramsey's situation at Arsenal after fresh contract talks broke down this week. (London Evening Standard)

If Arsenal and Ramsey are unable to reach an agreement before January, the Gunners could be open to selling the Welshman with Chelsea and Lazio interested. (Daily Mirror)

Mino Raiola, Paul Pogba's agent, is set to meet with the Manchester United hierarchy in November to discuss the Frenchman's future. (The Guardian)

Newcastle Q&A: Injury blow, Mike Ashley latest plus astonishing Kevin Keegan revelations under the spotlight

United players are stunned that Jose Mourinho publicly criticised defenders Eric Bailly and Phil Jones after Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Derby. (Sun)

Mourinho has reprimanded England striker Marcus Rashford about his attitude because he failed to complete a proper warm-down after the Champions League victory over Young Boys last week. (Mail)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is ready to offer almost £60million for Inter defender Milan Skriniar. (Calciomercato)

Manchester City are interested in Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The 21-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 side this month. (Le10Sport)

Paul Allen, the American business magnate who owns the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, wants to buy Chelsea. (Daily Mirror)

READ MORE: Newcastle 'refuse to consider' potential Rafa Benitez replacements

West Ham United have made an improved contract offer to Declan Rice, thought to be around £40,000 a week, a signifant increase on the initial £15,000 a week offer. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham and Arsenal target Benjamin Pavard has been approached by Real Madrid, although Stuttgart quickly rejected the move. (TalkSport)

Arsenal are interested in signing Porto captain Hector Herrera with the midfielder entering the final year of his contract at the Estadio do Dragao. (Correio da Manha)