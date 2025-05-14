Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell | Getty Images

The Premier League have confirmed that the 2025 summer transfer window will close slightly earlier than previously anticipated.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League have confirmed that the 2025 summer transfer window will close at 7pm on Monday 1 September, rather than 11pm as in previous windows. The move, which has also been confirmed by the EFL, will allow staff working on that day to have a more normal working pattern, rather than being up into the small hours of the next morning working on finalising transfer moves.

This move comes amid a big shakeup of the 2025 transfer window, which will see this summer look very different from previous years. Unlike in previous years where the window has opened in mid-June and run continuously until deadline day at the end of August or beginning of September, this summer will see the transfer window open for ten days at the beginning of June, close again for six days before then reopening and remaining open until the 7pm deadline on Monday 1 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This change has been granted to allow clubs competing in this summer’s Club World Cup to freshen up their squads between the end of the season and the beginning of that tournament on June 13. Whilst this will primarily benefit Chelsea and Manchester City in England, every other Premier League and EFL club will have the opportunity to buy and sell players between June 1 and June 10.

Newcastle United, therefore, will have to wait just seven days from the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, one that sees them end with a clash against Everton at St James’ Park, before they can begin to shape Eddie Howe’s squad for the new campaign in what will mark Paul Mitchell’s first full summer as sporting director.

Summer 2025 transfer window dates confirmed

A statement released by the EFL on Wednesday outlined the dates of the 2025 summer window. ‘The EFL has today confirmed the opening and closing dates for the 2025 summer transfer window.

Open: Sunday 1 June to Tuesday 10 June (19:00)

Close: Tuesday 10 June (19:00:01) to Monday 16 June (00:01)

Re-open: Monday 16 June to Monday 1 September (19:00)

‘Due to an additional FIFA Club World Cup Registration Period introduced ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, the EFL and its Clubs have agreed that the summer transfer window shall operate for an additional ten-day period from Sunday 1 June 2025 to 19:00 on Tuesday 10 June 2025. This is due to the transfer window being unable to exceed a total of 89 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The FIFA regulation on this matter permits the member associations of Clubs playing in the FIFA Club World Cup to establish this exceptional registration period, and there is therefore likely to be considerable transfer activity taking place across the world’s major leagues during this time.

‘The EFL therefore believes that its Clubs should also have the opportunity to be active in the market at this time. The FIFA Club World Cup is set to take place between 14 June 2025 and 13 July 2025.’