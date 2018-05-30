Premier League transfer round-up: Newcastle chase cultured Chelsea midfielder | Manchester United and Chelsea eye Barcelona man | Arsenal, Manchester City in the news

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is rumoured to be a target for Newcastle United
There's plenty of transfer news hitting the back pages today as clubs continue to dive into the window.

Newcastle United are yet to make their first move - although they have been linked with a World Cup bound midfielder.

Here's the transfer news in the headlines today:

Newcastle United are battling it out with a trio of Premier League clubs for the loan signing of Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The midfielder, who is set to jet off to the World Cup with England this summer, enjoyed a fine season at Selhurst Park and was on Rafa Benitez's radar last summer. Everton, West Ham and Palace are also keen (Sun - Print Edition)

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Magpies are holding out for an £18million fee for Fulham target Aleksandar Mitrovic in the hope that he impresses at the World Cup (Star)

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Barcelona defender Jordi Alba (Sport)

Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez could be on the move for a cut-price fee of £60million, which would still make him Manchester City's record signing.

Gareth Bale remains a target for Manchester United, who are prepared to offer over £120million for the Welsh winger (AS)

Arsenal look set to be beaten to the signing of Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez, with Real Madrid set to trigger his £53million release clause.

North London rivals Tottenham are eyeing up a move for Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (Mirror)

Burnley are keen on re-signing striker Jay Rodriguez from recently-relegated West Brom (Times)

Young midfielder Phil Foden is set to sign a new contract at Manchester City, but will be loaned out next season (Telegraph)