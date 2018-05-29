Premier League transfer round-up: Newcastle man set for move | Chelsea winger interesting Arsenal | Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester in the news

The Premier League transfer window has swung open and the rumour mill is well underway.

Newcastle United's rivals in the top flight are gearing up for the new campaign, while Rafa Benitez is also looking to seal some deals of his own.

While a handful of moves have already been completed, the back pages are suggesting that many more could be signed and sealed soon.

Here's the Premier League news hitting the headlines today:

Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba could be set for a move to Anderlecht, according to reports. The Belgian club are reportedly keen to re-sign the 23-year old defender, and are in talks to seal Mbemba's signature after he was s heavily linked with Celtic earlier this summer. (Het Nieuwsblad - Belgium)

Meanwhile, Chelsea winger and former Newcastle loanee Kenedy is said to be interesting Arsenal. The Brazilian impressed during his loan spell at St James's Park it has been suggested that Unai Emery is keen to make Kenedy his first signing at the Emirates Stadium. (talkSPORT)

After narrowly missing out on him during the January transfer window, Manchester City look set to finally seal the signature of Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez for £75million (Mail)

Newly-promoted Fulham will keep hold of hot prospect Ryan Sessegnon, despite the teenager attracting interest from some of the top clubs in Europe (Times)

Liverpool have been linked with a swoop for Roma's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, but the Italian club claim that no move has been made for the 25-year-old (Mirror)

Manchester United fear they will miss out on signing Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, with the Spanish side slapping a £200million price tag on the Welsh winger (Express)

Juventus have claimed they are willing to let striker Gonzalo Higuain leave the club for the right price - which has Chelsea on standby (Calciomercato)

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has switched agents after being left out of the England World Cup squad (Mail)