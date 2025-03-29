Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Premier League rule will allow Newcastle United and the 19 other top-flight clubs to complete transfers early this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League clubs met this week to agree on a 10-day transfer window that will be open from June 1 to June 10. Newcastle and all other top-flight clubs will be able to take advantage of the early transfer window, should they wish.

It comes as a result of Manchester City and Chelsea’s participation in the FIFA Club World Cup between June and July which has created an ‘exceptional registration period’ for players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full summer transfer window will officially open on June 16 and run until September 1.

Newcastle United close in on summer signings

After three quiet transfer windows, Newcastle are set to be more active this summer after cutting losses and creating more financial headroom when it comes to Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Vakhtang Salia is set to join the club from Dinamo Tbilisi in August, while the club are closing in on a free transfer for Malaga winger Antonio Cordero, which, if agreed, will be completed in July.

But The Magpies may also look to take advantage of the early June transfer window as it comes before the PSR deadline on June 30. The sale of Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United in January for £10million and generally shrewd spending in recent transfer windows means Newcastle have some money to spend without breaching PSR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After June 30, the club will enter a new PSR cycle that will enable them to invest further into the squad.

NUFC eye James Trafford transfer from Burnley

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford remains a top target for Newcastle heading into the summer transfer window. The Magpies tried to complete an early swoop for Trafford last June but saw two bids rejected by Burnley, who valued the young shot-stopper in excess of £20million.

After keeping 26 clean sheets in 37 Championship matches this season, Trafford’s value has increased further, heading into the summer transfer window. It has been reported by talkSPORT that Burnley’s valuation of Trafford is now closer to £30million

The 22-year-old has been away with England on international duty and will return to Burnley looking to help them earn promotion back to the Premier League following last season’s relegation. The Clarets currently sit third in the Championship table, two points behind Sheffield United in the automatic promotion places with eight games left to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after agreeing personal terms with Newcastle last summer - which remain valid ahead of this summer’s transfer window - Trafford is confident he will be playing Premier League football next season.

James Trafford’s Premier League ambitions

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire about his ambitions on getting back into the top-flight, Trafford said : “I believe I’ll be in the Premier League next season.

“It’s where I want to play, it’s obviously the best league in the world. I wanted to get there as quickly as I could and it took two years on loan to develop. I’ve really enjoyed this season in the Championship, but next season I believe I’ll be playing in the Prem.”

Newcastle will be looking to agree a fee with Burnley for Trafford this summer as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping options. Eddie Howe already has five senior goalkeepers available in Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie, though the latter two are out of contract in June as things stand.