Premier League transfer rumours: £9m Newcastle deal 'OFF' | Liverpool £60m swoop close | Updates on Manchester United and Chelsea transfers

With under a week remaining until the Premier League kicks-off, Newcastle and their Premier League rivals continue to search for new additions.

And with just three days to go until the transfer window closes, reports today suggest that a potential Newcastle United transfer deal could be off.

A Newcastle United defender deal could be OFF

Elsewhere, there are updates from a host of other teams around the top flight as transfer activity hots up.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Newcastle United's proposed deal for PSG defender Stanley N'Soki could be off, according to reports. It was suggested last week that the Magpies launched a £9m bid, made up of £6m up front and £3m in add-ons, for the 19-year-old - but it is now thought that the Ligue 1 side want to keep hold of the youngster after an impressive start to the season (JOE.co.uk)

Harry Maguire continues to interest Manchester United, and the Red Devils know that a world record fee for a defender will be required in order to sign him (Sky Sports)

Liverpool could reignite their interest in winger Nabil Fekir, with Lyon believed to be willing to sell the winger for £60m ahead of Thursday's deadline (Mirror)

Brentford have turned down a £10m bid from Leicester for defender Chris Mepham - with Bournemouth also interested in the 20-year-old (Mail)

Arsenal Lucas Perez is keen to remain at the Emirates Stadium and fight for his place, despite interest from Sporting Lisbon (Independent)

Wilfried Zaha is now tipped to complete a £75m move to Chelsea, after Tottenham pulled out of the running for the Crystal Palace star (Mirror)

West Ham have ended their pursuit of Yacine Brahimi - previously linked with Newcastle - after they failed to agree personal terms (Sky Sports)

Yerry Mina is set to join Everton after a £28.5m deal was agreed with Barcelona (Sport)

Crystal Palace are in talks over a deal for Red Bull Salzburg striker Munas Dabbur (Mail)