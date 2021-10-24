Graeme Jones took charge of the Magpies in the first match since Steve Bruce’s departure.

Christian Benteke initially handed the hosts the lead at Selhurst Park before a magnificent overhead kick from Callum Wilson saw Newcastle United equalise less than ten minutes later.

Newcastle return to the north east with a point after a tricky tie which saw Palace enjoy 75 per cent of the possession.

The Magpies face some tough tests over the next month – hosting Chelsea next weekend, before taking on high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford and finally travelling to the Emirates Stadium at the end of November.

The Toon will be hoping to provide some surprises over their next few fixtures as they continue to search for the first win of the Premier League campaign.

A win could potentially take them out of the bottom three, as they currently sit in 19th with four points.

