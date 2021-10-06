Newcastle United have endured a difficult start to the season so far and will be hoping the upcoming international break can be a turning point for the team.

The Magpies will certainly have to come out all guns blazing when they return to club football next weekend - with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal all to come in the next six matches.

Steve Bruce's side will also face Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion, with both sides enjoying an impressive start to the Premier League campaign.

Newcastle currently sit in 19th with three points after picking up draws against Southampton, Leeds United and Watford.

Here are the best of today's Premier League rumours...

1. Liverpool retain interest in Torino defender Liverpool have reportedly retained an interest in Torino defender Gleison Bremer after being heavily linked with the Brazilian last season. Jurgen Klopp opted to sign Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, however with Bremer unlikely to sign a new contract with the Italian club, Liverpool could make a move once again. Manchester United and Manchester City are also now keeping tabs on the defender. (Daily Mail)

2. Southampton keen on Fulham starlet Southampton have shown interest in Fulham's rising star Fabio Carvalho and have been tracking him for a 'number of months'. The 19-year-old is out of contract next summer. (The 72)

3. Burnley show interest in Getafe youngster Burnley are reportedly keen on signing Getafe midfielder John Patrick, with his contract expiring next summer. Manchester United, Everton and Leeds United have also been linked with the 18-year-old. (TEAMtalk)

4. Burnley to open contract talks with Nick Pope Burnley are set to open new contract talks with goalkeeper Nick Pope as they look to tie him down long-term. The 29-year-old's current contract expires in 2023. (Football Insider)