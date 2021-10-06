NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Newcastle United fans react during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St. James Park on August 28, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Premier League transfer rumours: Newcastle United submit bid for former Jose Mourinho target, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa target unlikely to sign new deal

Newcastle United are set for a break from Premier League action this weekend as the World Cup qualifiers continue.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 10:17 am

Newcastle United have endured a difficult start to the season so far and will be hoping the upcoming international break can be a turning point for the team.

The Magpies will certainly have to come out all guns blazing when they return to club football next weekend - with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal all to come in the next six matches.

Steve Bruce's side will also face Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion, with both sides enjoying an impressive start to the Premier League campaign.

Newcastle currently sit in 19th with three points after picking up draws against Southampton, Leeds United and Watford.

Here are the best of today's Premier League rumours...

1. Liverpool retain interest in Torino defender

Liverpool have reportedly retained an interest in Torino defender Gleison Bremer after being heavily linked with the Brazilian last season. Jurgen Klopp opted to sign Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, however with Bremer unlikely to sign a new contract with the Italian club, Liverpool could make a move once again. Manchester United and Manchester City are also now keeping tabs on the defender. (Daily Mail)

Photo: Valerio Pennicino

Photo Sales

2. Southampton keen on Fulham starlet

Southampton have shown interest in Fulham's rising star Fabio Carvalho and have been tracking him for a 'number of months'. The 19-year-old is out of contract next summer. (The 72)

Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales

3. Burnley show interest in Getafe youngster

Burnley are reportedly keen on signing Getafe midfielder John Patrick, with his contract expiring next summer. Manchester United, Everton and Leeds United have also been linked with the 18-year-old. (TEAMtalk)

Photo: Denis Doyle

Photo Sales

4. Burnley to open contract talks with Nick Pope

Burnley are set to open new contract talks with goalkeeper Nick Pope as they look to tie him down long-term. The 29-year-old's current contract expires in 2023. (Football Insider)

Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueJose MourinhoAston VillaMagpies
Next Page
Page 1 of 3