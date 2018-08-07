Premier League transfer rumours: Newcastle want £17m double deal | £70m Liverpool swoop ON | Latest Chelsea and Manchester United transfers

With just two days of the transfer window remaining, Newcastle and their Premier League rivals continue to search for new additions.

And reports today suggest that the Magpies are lining-up a double deal, while a big-money Liverpool swoop looks to be on.

Rafa Benitez is reportedly eyeing a 17m double deal

Elsewhere, there are updates from a host of other clubs from around the Premier League as transfer activity hots up.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Newcastle United are lining-up a raid of Ligue 1, with a £17m double deal on the cards. Reports from France suggest that Rafa Benitez is readying himself to launch a £9m bid for Christopher Jullien of Toulouse, although no such offer has yet been made. Benitez is also still thought to still be keen on Lyon striker Myziane Maolida, with the youngster valued at around £8m (L'Equipe)

Winger Leon Bailey claims that there is 'concrete interest' in him from both Liverpool and Chelsea - meaning that a £70m swoop for the Bayer Leverkusen man could be on (Express)

Manchester United have made one final offer for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld (Mirror)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils could lose midfielder Paul Pogba as his agent looks to convince the French international to move to Barcelona (Mail)

Chelsea are lining-up a move for Stoke City stopper Jack Butland, who is thought to be valued at £25m (Various)

Victor Wanyama of Tottenham has emerged as a surprise transfer target for AS Roma (Mirror)

Arsenal are open to offers for striker Danny Welbeck - with a trio of Premier League rivals thought to be keen (Standard)

Newly-promoted Fulham are keen on a deal for defender Dedryk Boyata, but current club Celtic are reluctant to sell (Mail)