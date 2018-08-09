Premier League transfer rumours: Newcastle want striker loan | Maguire to Man Utd ON | Godin, Fekir, Dembele, Vida, Boateng latest

It's transfer deadline day, and Newcastle and their Premier League rivals are frantically searching for new additions.

And reports today suggest that Newcastle are set to 'battle' it out with a number of other clubs for a £15m rated striker, while a £53m Liverpool deal could have taken a dramatic late twist.

Rafa Benitez is eyeing a striker loan for Newcastle

Elsewhere, there are updates on a host of big names who could be set to arrive in - or depart - the Premier League.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Newcastle United are one of several clubs who could try to launch a late bid for Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck. The frontman is entering the final year of his contract with the Gunners and could be available for a cut-price fee of £15m. But Newcastle will have to battle it out with Everton, Fulham and Besiktas for his signature (Telegraph)

Reports in France suggest that midfielder Thiago Maia has indicated that he 'wants' to join Newcastle before the window closes - despite interest from Watford and the Magpies' insistence that they are not pursuing a deal for the Lille man, who is valued at €25m (Le10 Sport)

Newcastle are also still thought to be keen on a loan move for Liverpool striker Danny Ings, who is also interesting Crystal Palace and Southampton (Guardian)

There could be another late twist in Liverpool's £53m pursuit of Nabil Fekir, with the Lyon man reportedly set to turn down a move to the Reds in favour of a switch to rivals Manchester United (Express)

Liverpool are thought to have lost all interest in Fekir, with Jurgen Klopp happy with his current squad (Sky Sports)

Manchester United remain hopeful of securing a deal for Harry Maguire, despite already having two bids rejected (Sky Sports)

However, the Red Devils look set to miss out on Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng because they were only interested in a loan deal (Sun)

Recent reports, though, suggest that a deal for Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin is being pursued by Manchester United (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are considering a late move to Croatian defender Domagoj Vida, but could have to shell out close to £30m to land the Besiktas man (Evening Standard)

Ousmane Dembele's proposed move to the Gunners isn't completely deal, with the potential for a £10m season-long loan to be followed by a £90m permanent purchase of the Barcelona man next summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Everton and Manchester United are both eyeing a loan swoop for Chelsea's Kurt Zouma (L'Equipe)

Paul Pogba's move to Barcelona could be off, with the Catalans switching their attention to Ajax's Frenkie de Jong after growing frustrated in their pursuit of the Manchester United man (Mirror)

Tottenham could still land Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, who hasn't given up on a move to the Premier League (Sky Sports)