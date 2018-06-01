Premier League transfers: Former Newcastle flop on the move | Chelsea want Zidane | Arsenal, Tottenham & Liverpool in news

The transfer window is in full swing - but who looks set to move where?

Newcastle United could be set to move for an Italian defender, while a former St James's Park flop could be set for a big-money move to a Champions League side.

Who has been linked with a move to St James's Park?

Today's back pages suggest that it might not just be players on the move either, with a number of high-profile managers linked with switches.

Here's the news hitting the headlines today:

Newcastle United are keen on Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari. The 26-year-old centre back impressed on loan at Sampdoria as they finished 10th in Serie A last season, although the club are expected not to make his stay a permanent one. That has alerted Newcastle and Fulham, who are looking to swoop for the £11m rated centre back (Calciomercato)

Former Newcastle flop Florian Thauvin could be on the move with Tottenham Hotspur interested in his services. The winger has impressed at Marseille and was recently called-up to the French national squad. Reports suggest that Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are also eyeing up the Frenchman (RMC Sport)

But Spurs could be set to lose their manager, with Real Madrid looking to appoint Mauricio Pochettino after Zinedine Zidane retired yesterday (Mirror)

Other reports, though, suggest that Madrid are keen on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (Sun)

Meanwhile, Chelsea could turn to Zidane to take over at Stamford Bridge if Antonio Conte departs (Sun)

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin after the Manchester United boss watched him this week (Sun)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants to make Yacine Adli his first signing having been impressed with the 17-year-old midfielder at PSG (London Evening Standard)

Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini is set to decide on his future at Manchester United in the next 48 hours (Times)