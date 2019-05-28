Premier League winter break: How will it effect Newcastle United and when will it be introduced?

Everything fans of Rafa Benitez's Magpies need to know about the introduction of the break this winter.

After much negotiation and debate, a new winter break will come into force in the Premier League for the first time during the 2019-20 season.

Following deliberation last June between the Premier League and FA, a deal was agreed to introduce a break, which will be brought during the upcoming campaign.

The division was previously the only major European league not to observe a winter break.

The FA believe a break in the season will help the England national side to succeed at future World Cups and European Championships.

England's governing body have also agreed to move the FA Cup fifth round to midweek and ditch replays from that stage of the competition in order to push the deal through.

The break means Newcastle will be given a weekend off early in 2020 as part of the move.

The Premier League fixtures will be released on Thursday, June 13, at 9am.

We've compiled all the relevant information Newcastle fans need to know ahead of the introduction of the winter break.

So when will the first break happen?

The first break will happen in 2020 and will be trialled for the three years covering the new broadcasting rights deal.

It will allow English players 10 days’ rest before the European Championship that summer, when Wembley will host seven matches, including the semi-finals and final.

How long will the Premier League winter break be?

The winter break will last two weeks.

The the break for Premier League clubs set to be staggered over two weekends.

Ten teams will be playing the first weekend and the other 10 teams will be playing the following weekend, which will allow all clubs to have a 14-day break from football.

Will clubs be able to go on tour like they do during the summer break?

No, Benitez's men will not be allowed to use the break to go on money-making tours around the world.

Clubs will, however, be able to attend warm weather training camps.

Will the winter break affect clubs in the EFL?

The move will only effect Premier League clubs.

The Football League schedule will remain as it is with no winter rest period.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey, when asked why last year, said: “It is currently impractical even if it was desirable for the EFL to introduce a similar break in our competitions. We will look to showcase the Sky Bet EFL during the two‑week period.

Will there still be a Premier League festive schedule?

The Premier League festive schedule will remain the same as normal with Boxing Day matches still set to take place.

This period in the calendar is believed to be particularly attractive to broadcasters and they are keen on it remaining as it is.