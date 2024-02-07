Newcastle United are pushing to get back into the thick of the European race having struggled for consistency so far this season. The Magpies are within three points of the last traditional European spot, seventh place, although eighth may be enough this season depending on England's performance in Europe as a collective.

But how would the Premier League look if VAR did not exist? We have calculated the latest table by taking any decisions that led to goals that were awarded by VAR and going with the decision made by the on-field referee. Take a look below to see where Newcastle rank in the alternative table.