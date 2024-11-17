Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joelinton is a man in-form for Newcastle United after brilliant displays against Chelsea, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

The Brazilian has starred in Newcastle’s last three matches, helping his side to enter the international break in fine form. Joelinton was even able to crown his trio of stunning performances with a brilliant strike at the City Ground on Sunday to help the Magpies on their way to victory.

Whilst Newcastle’s mini-revival is not solely down to the Brazilian, his ability to play and excel in multiple positions has been a major factor in their transformation and has added yet another fascinating chapter in his remarkable career journey on Tyneside. Joelinton has now fully placed himself as a cult-hero among the fan base and, in a recent poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, almost a third of supporters believe he is now ‘priceless’ to the Magpies.

Responding to a poll which asked readers ‘How much is Joelinton worth?’, 32% believe he is priceless to Newcastle United. 35% believe he is now worth between £60m-£80.

21% believe he is worth £40m-£60m whilst 12% think he is worth between £80m-£100m, double what the Magpies paid to acquire him from Hoffenheim in 2019. Speaking about the Brazilian following their Carabao Cup win over Chelsea, Eddie Howe gave a special mention to his performance and his versatility: “I have to say a special well done to Joelinton today.” Howe said.

“His versatility is just incredible, he’s such a bonus for us to be able to play him wide left, wide right, wingback, brilliant performance.”